Cowboys add Cole Beasley to injury report

Getty Images

The Cowboys added receiver Cole Beasley to their injury report. They list him as limited during Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Beasley leads the Cowboys in receiving with nine catches for 86 yards.

Linebacker Sean Lee returned on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s work. The Cowboys’ injury report otherwise remained unchanged from Wednesday.

Lee, the team’s starting weakside linebacker, has a history of hamstring injuries. But Lee repeated Thursday what he said after Sunday’s game: He is fine.

“I plan on playing in this game,” Lee said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I feel good. I’m getting better.

“I’ve been working hard and I plan on playing.”

Lee felt tightness in his his hamstring on the final play of the third quarter. His only snap after that came on an onside kick.

“It’s a cramp in my hamstring,” Lee said. “. . . It’s just some tightness, cramps, stuff that comes from playing.”