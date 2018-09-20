Dalvin Cook misses practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Vikings are overwhelming favorites to beat the Bills on Sunday. But there’s a chance they’ll have to do it without their top tailback.

Dalvin Cook didn’t practice on Wednesday, due to a hamstring injury that he suffered late in the team’s Week Two tie at Green Bay.

Also not practicing for the Vikings was defensive end Everson Griffen (knee), tackle Rashod Hill (foot), tight end David Morgan (knee), and cornerback Marcus Sherels (ribs).

The Vikings got some good news via the ability of center Pat Elflein to fully participate in practice. He hasn’t played since suffering a broken ankle against the Eagles in the NFC championship.