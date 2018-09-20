Delicia Cordon offers reward, plans Friday press conference

Getty Images

The ex-girlfriend of Bills running back LeSean McCoy continues to seek justice for the home invasion that resulted in a brutal attack, and she’s accelerating her efforts to get it.

Via Mike Road of ESPN.com, Delicia Cordon has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime. She also plans to address the situation during a Friday press conference.

In a statement released by her attorneys, Cordon contends that McCoy has “refused to participate in the investigation or cooperate with the authorities.” She reiterates her belief that McCoy “was involved” in the crime.

Cordon’s statement and planned press conference come the same week that the mother of McCoy’s child, Stephanie Maisonet, submitted an affidavit in pending civil litigation that tends to suggest McCoy was involved, although it does not contain any clear “smoking gun” evidence of his guilt. The broader circumstances nevertheless continue to justify a full investigation — both by the authorities and by the NFL, which has utilized the full might of its power to probe into the private lives of players far more aggressively in past cases.

In this case, the league has been mum. It would be very interesting to know, however, whether the league has interviewed Cordon, whether it will interview Maisonet, whether it has talked to McCoy, and (perhaps more importantly) whether it has made a sweeping demand for the kind of electronic evidence that would potentially include text messages and emails that could be characterized as coordination between McCoy and whoever may have carried out the attack, if any such messages or emails exist.

Given the broader conflict that existed at the time between Cordon and McCoy, who was trying to get Cordon legally evicted from his home, common sense suggests that it’s at least worth fully and completely exploring the possibility that the attack targeting Cordon and the jewelry McCoy allegedly purchased for her was not the product of what would be a very incredible coincidence.