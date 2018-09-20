Derek Carr: It’s hard to watch Khalil Mack go out and strip-sack everybody

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 20, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
For Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, seeing his old friend and teammate Khalil Mack succeed somewhere else is bittersweet.

Carr told Scott Bair of NBCSports.com that he’s happy for Mack that he’s doing well with the Bears, but it’s difficult to see the two great games Mack has played so far this season and wish Mack could still be doing it in Oakland.

“It’s hard to watch him go out and strip-sack everybody,” Carr said. “He has done that so many times here, and it hurts your heart to see it, but at the same time, it doesn’t hurt anymore. I’m happy for him. If you’re a Raider fan, it’s hard to see him do that. But just be happy for the guy. He has strained his tail off to get to where he’s at. The fact he’s making plays for someone else, we don’t like it, but we can be happy for him because we all love him to death.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden traded Mack because he wants to build for the future, but Carr said losing is tough to take in the present.

“We’re sitting there 0-2 and you feel sick,” Carr said.

Perhaps the Bears’ first-round draft picks the next two years can help Carr feel better about the direction of the franchise. At the moment, however, he’s wondering what could have been if the Raiders had been able to make it work with Mack.

  1. Why is he even talking about Mack? Time to move on and focus on the present and stop worrying about the past.

  4. Mack spent a couple days training with Von Miller I believe before the 2016 season. They called it a pass rushing summit lol… Thats when he became more savy about playing the ball when the QB is vulnerable. I think Miller helped his game a lot.

  13. Gruden had to do it. He knows himself, he knows deep down he didnt want to, but he had to. No way carr and mack could both be on the same team with their salaries. It would cripple the team too bad. The only way the bears can pull it off is due to trubiskys current contract. Who knows how the picks may turn out. They could get nick bosa potentially and another stud player.

  16. All of you guys who keep saying get over it are literally insane. You don’t get over losing a player like Mack. He’s a generational talent, and you just keep getting reminded of that game after game, year after year. Who let’s a generational talent go? Oh we do, Charles Woodson…

    You don’t get over losing Mack, you get reminded of it through their play.

  17. Its not like Carr said all this off the cuff, its the media that keeps asking him questions about Mack, he loves the guy so hes gonna give honest answers, always has.

    I just hope people are smart enough theyve learned by now that Gruden wants his players, because thats what he craves, that admiration for building a team that wins (something hes never done.) Hes a classic egomaniac and hes gonna push Mckenzie out the door soon, you see how defensive he gets when people suggest hes the reason Macks gone: “WE made that decision” “WE made an effort”, etc.

    Raiders shouldve beat the Broncos last week but the defense gassed in that last 6 minutes and couldnt hang with the up tempo Denver started rolling with. Ya the Raiders are 0-2 but theyve improved everyweek.

  18. This move will backfire big time. Carr has increased pressure already and is showing signs he can’t handle it. Why would you add extra pressure??

  19. It’s good to see Carr being honest about what Khalil Mack meant to the Raiders and how much the moronic trade damaged the team. Although that certainly won’t sit well with the Gruden or his fanboys. “Grinders” are expected to pay tribute to the “coaching genius”.

  20. “At the moment, however, he’s wondering what could have been if the Raiders had been able to make it work with Mack.”

    What would have been was the Raiders destroying their cap. The have about 12.5 million in space at the moment, so yes they could have paid him low this year and spread out a large signing bonus. But the long term drag on the cap from him and Carr would have made it very difficult to have good overall depth.

    Not that they seem to have a great roster at the moment, but a huge Mack contract on top of Carr’s would quickly hit the cap hard.

  27. dapperecks says:
    Hard to watch a 100 million dollar coach go 0-2
    ==

    I’ll give you it’s a little odd watching a $100 million coach go 0-2. But hard? Not for those of us who aren’t Raiders fans and saw this coming.
    What you classify as hard, many would view somewhere between mildly amusing and downright delightful.

  28. longsufferingkcfan says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:34 pm
    I wonder how many dreadful seasons it’s going to take the Raiders to finally fire Gruden? If I were a betting man, I’d put the over/under at three.
    – – — – – – – –
    If I were a betting man I would say its probably about the same time when KC wins a superbowl.

