Drew Brees on the verge of all-time completions record

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will almost certainly set an NFL record this week, and not only did he not realize it, he doesn’t seem to care.

As noted by Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Brees has 6,287 career completions, which is 13 short of Brett Favre’s all-time record of 6,300.

Informed that he was approaching a substantial landmark, Brees replied: “Which one?” Informed of the answer, Brees said: “OK.”

While he might be unfazed about his place in the record book, he’s completing passes at a rate eclipsing his own incredible standards.

He has completed 65-of-80 passes in two games, an 81.3 percent mark that’s more than 14 points higher than his career percentage (67.1 percent) and nine points higher than his previous single-season best (72.0, last year). That’s why he’s about to pass Favre while playing in 50 fewer games.

But when asked about his recent play, he focused on the plays he didn’t make.

“I missed Ben Watson on an easy touchdown (and) I missed Ted Ginn on another touchdown,” Brees said. “If you add those up, we probably should have had 20 points going into halftime, then it would be a totally different conversation. Every play counts. Every opportunity counts.”

That kind of high standard is fit for a guy who is about to break one of the league’s all-time marks.