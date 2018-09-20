Isaiah Crowell scores second TD to give Jets 14-0 lead

Getty Images

Isaiah Crowell has as many touchdowns tonight in Cleveland for the Jets as he had all of last season for the Browns.

Crowell scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 7:54 remaining until halftime. It gave the Jets a 14-0 lead.

Crowell, though, got a 15-yard celebration penalty for rubbing the football on his rear end before throwing it into the stands.

He scored on a 7-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

Crowell has 10 carries for 32 yards.

The Browns have only 44 yards of offense, including minus-14 passing. Chants of “Bak-er!” have begun as Taylor has gone 2-for-11 for 2 yards.

He missed a wide open Antonio Callaway, underthrowing the pass, allowing Trumaine Johnson to catch up and bat it away.