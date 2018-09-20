Jadeveon Clowney says he’s playing against Giants

Getty Images

After watching the Giants offensive line over the first two weeks of the season, you’d expect defensive players to be doing anything in their power to get on the field for a chance to face them.

It looks like Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is feeling that way. According to multiple reporters in Houston, Clowney said Thursday that he will be playing against the Giants on Sunday.

Clowney was listed as questionable with back and elbow injuries last week and did not play against the Titans last Sunday. He was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday, although the back issue was the only one cited on the team’s official report.

Clowney had two tackles in Houston’s season-opening loss to the Patriots.