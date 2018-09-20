Jaguars looking for right answer to beat the Titans this time

Getty Images

There was a lot of talk heading into Week Two about the Jaguars getting another chance to face the Patriots after losing to them in the AFC Championship Game.

Winning that game didn’t rewrite any history, but it gave the Jaguars some satisfaction after a tough loss in January. This week offers a similar opportunity for Jacksonville.

They lost both of their games to the Titans in 2017 and heard members of their AFC South rivals say that they were more deserving of being division champions as a result. Linebacker Myles Jack said this week that the team needs “to fix that” and safety Tashaun Gipson agreed.

“The Titans were the one team we really didn’t have an answer for,” Gipson said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “They outplayed us in every facet of the game. We were truly outmatched, from the home opener last year to the game before the playoffs. Obviously, we want to get our lick back in a sense.”

Week Four offers the chance to revisit another 2017 loss as the Jaguars will face the Jets, but they’ll need to wait until the Super Bowl or longer for a chance to pay back the Rams, 49ers or Cardinals.