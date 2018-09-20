Jared Goff on “system QB” label: If we win, call me whatever you want

Getty Images

During the 2017 season, there was some attention paid to Rams head coach Sean McVay making the most of the opportunity to be in quarterback Jared Goff‘s ear until the communication system shuts down with 15 seconds left on the play clock.

It’s an approach that seems to make good sense, especially given the amount of success the Rams offense had last year and the amount of success they have had through two weeks this season. McVay’s influence has also led some to label Goff as a system quarterback, which isn’t a label that appears to rankle the quarterback.

“Yeah, I’ll be a product of the system if we win games, as much as I want,” Goff said in a Wednesday press conference. “We just continue to go out there and keep playing, keep putting up 30 points and call me whatever you want. I feel like I’m just continuing to develop and continuing to get better.”

McVay was asked a similar question during his own press conference and called it a “total discredit” to Goff because he’s the one making the plays on the field. That aspect is significant because it seems absurd to suggest that any quarterback could be pulled off the street and plugged into McVay’s offense and find the same kind of success that Goff has realized over the last season-plus in Los Angeles.