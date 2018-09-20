Jarvis Landry, Damarious Randall expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Browns listed two players as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Jets and both of them are expected to be in the lineup.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Damarious Randall are both set to play. Landry hurt his knee against the Saints in last Sunday’s loss while Randall has been dealing with a heel injury and both players were limited in practice all week.

Landry leads the Browns with 12 catches and 175 yards. Randall has seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Browns are favored to beat the Jets and earn their first win since Week 16 of the 2016 season. It’s the first time they’ve been a home favorite since 2015 and having the two players in the lineup should help their chances of making good on that status.