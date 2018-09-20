Jets take 7-0 lead on Isaiah Crowell run

Getty Images

This is just a guess, but the ratings for tonight’s game in Cleveland won’t be anything to write home about. Just like the game itself.

Both the Jets and the Browns are struggling offensively, but New York has a 7-0 lead after taking advantage of a blocked punt.

Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis blocked Britton Colquitt‘s punt, which went out of bounds at the Cleveland 28. The Jets needed five plays to cover the distance, with Isaiah Crowell scoring on a 7-yard run against his former team on the first play of the second quarter.

In the first quarter, the teams combined for four first downs, 86 total yards and seven punts while going 2-for-9 on third down.

Tyrod Taylor started 1-for-7 for 2 yards and possibly looking over his shoulder at No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. The Browns had minus-5 passing yards in the first quarter.

Sam Darnold went 3-for-7 for 22 yards in the first quarter. Myles Garrett had his third sack of the season, dragging down Darnold for a 6-yard loss.