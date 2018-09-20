Julio Jones says calf tightness not a big deal

Getty Images

Any time a team’s best offensive player doesn’t practice, there’s going to be concern.

But Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones assured reporters today that he was fine after being held out yesterday with what was listed as a calf injury.

Jones said taking the day off was “precautionary” after he felt some tightness in last week’s game against the Panthers. Jones was limited to five catches for 64 yards last week, after posting 10 catches for 169 yards in the opener.

He said he didn’t know if he was going to practice today, but that he didn’t think there was a concern about his status.