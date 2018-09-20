Larry Fitzgerald pays every customer’s bill to help deli owner fighting cancer

Getty Images

Joe Casella has owned Casella’s Italian Delicatessen in Scottsdale, Arizona, for 42 years. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been a customer for years, and when he heard that Casella is dying of cancer, he wanted to do something to help.

On Tuesday, Fitzgerald paid the bills of every customer at the deli, all afternoon, and in exchange asked the customers to donate some money to help Casella’s family.

“Joe and his family are such a big part of the community and a true example of a family run restaurant that cares about their neighbors and community,” said Fitzgerald. “When I met Joe and his family, I saw something special, the same thing customers see when they meet the Casella family, people who truly care about their neighbors and know their customers on a personal level, and if they don’t know you yet, they do when you come in and they don’t forget.”

With Fitzgerald footing the bill, the line was out the door on Tuesday.