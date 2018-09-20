Leon Hall spent a night in Denver hospital

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Leon Hall spent Sunday night in a Denver hospital. Extreme physical exertion at high elevation can cause issues for those with the sickle cell trait, which Hall carries.

“The sickle cell trait got to me,” Hall said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And usually, I can handle it pretty well. I’ve played there a couple times, and I’ve had the same issue, kind of, but not as extreme. That one kind of came out of nowhere for me.

“Breathing is tough. Chest is hurting. You feel real fatigued — ‘heavy’ would be a good word for it, too. It’s not a good feeling, especially when you’re trying to play defense and cover people. It’s not great.”

Hall played in Denver with the Bengals in 2011 and 2015.

On Sunday, the Raiders nickel cornerback played 55 of 66 snaps in the record heat. Hall received intravenous fluids and underwent further medical testing in Denver before returning home Monday night.

Hall, 33, has practiced this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins.