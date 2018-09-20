Leonard Fournette feels “a lot better”

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette appears on track to return to the field Sunday against Tennessee. Fournette missed last week’s game with an injured right hamstring.

“I feel a lot better,” Fournette said Thursday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “Like way better.”

Fournette returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the first half of the season opener. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

“It felt good out there,” Fournette said. “It’s getting back into a rhythm. We’ll see [about playing].

“It’s up to the coaches at this point. It’s still early in the season.”