Marcus Mariota takes a step in “right direction”

The Titans still listed Marcus Mariota as a limited practice participant Thursday, and he could miss Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. But the Titans quarterback is showing improvement.

Mariota threw the ball “the best he’s thrown the ball since all this occurred against Miami,” Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said after Thursday’s practice, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com.

Mariota said Wednesday the nerve needs time “to settle down.” He injured his right elbow on a hit by Miami defensive lineman William Hayes in the season opener.

He was active against the Texans on Sunday but did not see the field as backup Blaine Gabbert played.

But Mariota appears headed in the “right direction” after Thursday.

“I would say that Marcus is actually better. He threw the ball better today. So that’s a positive. It’s moving in the right direction,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan went to see an independent physician to gain final clearance from the concussion protocol on Thursday afternoon. Lewan, who was limited Wednesday, had a full practice Thursday.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin remains limited in his return from left knee surgery, and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly remains out with a virus.

Running back Derrick Henry was limited with a back injury.