Mark Geragos hints that Raiders, Patriots may be interested in Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on September 20, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been on an NFL regular-season roster since the 2016 season. That possibly could be ending soon.

Attorney Mark Geragos recently hinted to TMZ.com that something could be happening soon. Of course, Geragos acknowledged that he’s made similar claims in the past that did not come to fruition.

“I’ve been pilloried for the idea that I said a year ago he’s gonna get a contract in 10 days,” Geragos said. “I would just say stay tuned, that next week there may be some news.”

He then said that’s as far as he’s going to go. Before going farther.

Geragos said Kaepernick has been watching Dolphins games, because of the presence of receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, the two remaining players who kneel during the anthem every week. So is Colin interested in playing for Miami?

“I’ve got two other teams that will remain nameless,” Geragos said. Before indirectly naming names.

“I’ll just say this, ‘If Al Davis was still alive.’ That’s all I’m gonna say.”

And then he said more. Asked whether he’s aware that Meek Mill is writing a Kaepernick anthem, Geragos said, “You know who Meek Mill was visited by when he was in custody?”

A voice off camera said, “Robert Kraft.”

“Bingo!” Geragos said with a smile.

A.J. McCarron serves as the backup to Derek Carr in Oakland, and Brian Hoyer currently resides at No. 2 on the depth chart in New England. Barring injury to either starter, Kaepernick wouldn’t play as a member of either team in 2018.

But at least he’d be on a roster and working on his skills as a member of a football team, making it easier for him to potentially land in the NFL next year. Or, possibly, to contend to be the starter in Oakland or New England next year, if either team decides it’s time to make a change.

It’s unclear whether a contract with an NFL team would prompt Kaepernick to abandon his collusion claim. Surely, however, a bona fide offer of employment could go a long way toward getting Kaepernick to not go through with an arbitration hearing that will be a cross between the trial in My Cousin Vinny and the Seinfeld finale, with owner after owner after owner being called to the witness stand for aggressive cross-examination by Geragos and Ben Meiselas.

Permalink 66 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

66 responses to “Mark Geragos hints that Raiders, Patriots may be interested in Colin Kaepernick

  2. More smokescreen from Geragos. Kaepernick couldn’t make either roster. There are better backups available right now, too.

  3. Kaep couldn’t beat out Gabbert and started his pouting by sitting for the Anthem. He wasn’t protesting anything other than he was mad he got beat out by Gabbert. I cannot believe people look up to this guy as he is some kind of hero. You think the Pats and Raiders, owned by Republicans are going to bring this clown in? Lol, his lawyer has you reeled in! Kaep is where he should be: not in the NFL.

  8. Taking publicly about which team is going to sign your client is a good way to ensure that team doesn’t sign your client

  9. niners816 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    You think the Pats and Raiders, owned by Republicans are going to bring this clown in?
    —————————————————————————————–
    Still can’t believe people think this is a partisan issue.

  13. Under normal circumstances, I’d be upset at the Raiders for even considering bringing in a major distraction like Kaepernick. But considering that Son-of-Al already brought in Lynch & Gruden as publicity stunts (both to the detriment of the team), it really wouldn’t make too much difference at this stage.

  15. Not only is one of the stupidest things I have ever heard but the least this bum could do was come up with realistic options so when liberal junkies get excited they actually have hope. New England? Not a chance. You think the brightest mind in football is going to bring in a one read then run QB who hasn’t played in years? Cmon, Geragos—we’re a touch smarter than that.
    Oakland? Gruden likes traditional QB’s and Kaep is anything but traditional. Carr and McCarron are country miles better than captain social justice.
    If he had said Buffalo I may have thought there was something to it. My sense is this is Geragos just doing his best to keep this guy’s name in the media.

  18. I’m not believing this for one second. Sounds like smoke from the attorney.

    Put it together: Colin wanted to begin a starter, what changed there? He’s not going to play in New England just based off of the system and the timing on the season.

    Also, the NFL didn’t care at all for kaep until the Nike endorsement deal broke, and now all of a sudden a deal is close? This is crap. I’m not buying it at all. Doesn’t add up, for at least New England.

    Raiders maybe.

  19. Yes, I’m sure the owner of the “Patriots,” whose coach has a 50+ year relationship with the Naval Academy, is going to sign a QB so smart he hates US cops but loves the Cuban police state.

  20. I am sure Kiko Alonso and the Cuban/American Dolphin fans will be excited to have Colin on their team after his pro-Fidel Castro position. This guy is a walking contradiction. Don’t you find it also a little odd that he donated money to a pro-abortion group when he himself was adopted? I mean the list goes on and on…………..

  25. you can tell when someone doesn’t understand football
    when they claim that Kaep isn’t good enough to play

  32. Anybody else sick of hearing about Kaps? It’s like leftists forgot that HE SUCKS. I for one hope somebody signs him just so everybody can see yet again that he sucks and justly doesn’t belong in the league.

  33. He should do well there. No one is more open-minded, tolerant, and accepting of change than the people of Boston.

  37. The million dollar question is : How did Kaepernick go from being so pumped to so skinny? Weird right?
    ———-
    Not weird at all. It’s been 3 years since he played. Did you see Jordan Gross (Panthers OT) he went from 305 to 235 in a few months once he retired. He looked more like he retired from the NBA than the NFL.

  38. Pretty sure the Titanic had one leak, one large leak. And what’s wrong with social justice? He’s a lousy qb, and the issue he raised continues to go unmentioned.

  40. Talking publicly about which team is going to sign your client is a good way to ensure that team doesn’t sign your client
    ———————————————
    I think that’s the point. Lets pretend for a moment that the Raiders or Pats are actually interested in a backup QB that couldn’t beat Blaine Gabbert, and one that they’d need to alter their entire offense for because Kaepernick’s skillset is limited to one type of offense and he can’t read a defense. He doesn’t want Kaepernick to sign because then the lawsuit ends, and he can’t keep billing Kaepernick.

    I think it’s more likely that they’ve seen how Nike has had increased sales, and they’re looking at the money. Put Kaepernick on the roster as a third string QB who is often a healthy scratch on gameday, and get some money for jersey sales.

  41. “Is there a racial motive behind the Pats not signing Kaepernick?” will come first. It will be followed by “Is there a racial motive why Belichick doesn’t start Kaepernick of Brady?”

  44. Miami would be committing professional sports suicide. Krapernick in that Fidel Castro shirt will be raised up on billboards. Add the fact Miami struggles to sell out to Phin fans to begin with and Ross will be sent back to NYC with his tail tucked.

    But hey, what do I know? I’m not surprised he is jobless and suing. The only ones surprised are his fan boys and the SJW who backed Michael Sam.

  45. No team would want the circus that would follow signing him. His best chance would be to be signed by the next team that’s on Hard Knocks. That way all the focus would be on him and the rest of the team could be left alone.

  48. “But at least he’d be on a roster and working on his skills as a member of a football team, making it easier for him to potentially land in the NFL next year. Or, possibly, to contend to be the starter in Oakland or New England next year, if either team decides it’s time to make a change.”

    Do you honestly think the Pats are going to decide to get rid of Brady to go to Kaepernick?!?

    Why would they run off the guy who most agree is the GOAT for a guy that hasn’t played since 2016 when he split time with Blaine Gabbert to lead his team to a 2-14 record and led an offense that was dead last in passing yards.

  53. No reason to get excited
    The thief he kindly spoke
    There are many here among us
    Who feel that life is but a joke

    But, uh, but you and I, we’ve been through that
    And this is not our fate
    So let us stop talkin’ falsely now
    The hour’s getting late

  58. I’ll always believe Kaep was pouting on the bench during the anthem because he was benched and it was never about a higher cause until later.

    🙂

  62. niners816 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    You think the Pats and Raiders, owned by Republicans are going to bring this clown in?

    You do know Mr Kraft is a Dem right?

  63. @ factschecker

    “Not weird at all. It’s been 3 years since he played. Did you see Jordan Gross (Panthers OT) he went from 305 to 235 in a few months once he retired. He looked more like he retired from the NBA than the NFL.”

    //////////

    Yeah, but Gross RETIRED, meaning he never expected to play again. Unless you’re saying Kaep never expecting to play again and this is all a dog n pony show…

  64. Tone deaf Harry says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm
    “Is there a racial motive behind the Pats not signing Kaepernick?” will come first. It will be followed by “Is there a racial motive why Belichick doesn’t start Kaepernick over Brady?”

    ——————-
    Yeah, and it will be after Brady throwing for 450 and carrying the team on his back for a clutch win.

  66. niners816 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    You think the Pats and Raiders, owned by Republicans are going to bring this clown in?

    ====================

    Robert Kraft is a lifelong Democrat.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!