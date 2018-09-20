Mark Geragos hints that Raiders, Patriots may be interested in Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been on an NFL regular-season roster since the 2016 season. That possibly could be ending soon.

Attorney Mark Geragos recently hinted to TMZ.com that something could be happening soon. Of course, Geragos acknowledged that he’s made similar claims in the past that did not come to fruition.

“I’ve been pilloried for the idea that I said a year ago he’s gonna get a contract in 10 days,” Geragos said. “I would just say stay tuned, that next week there may be some news.”

He then said that’s as far as he’s going to go. Before going farther.

Geragos said Kaepernick has been watching Dolphins games, because of the presence of receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, the two remaining players who kneel during the anthem every week. So is Colin interested in playing for Miami?

“I’ve got two other teams that will remain nameless,” Geragos said. Before indirectly naming names.

“I’ll just say this, ‘If Al Davis was still alive.’ That’s all I’m gonna say.”

And then he said more. Asked whether he’s aware that Meek Mill is writing a Kaepernick anthem, Geragos said, “You know who Meek Mill was visited by when he was in custody?”

A voice off camera said, “Robert Kraft.”

“Bingo!” Geragos said with a smile.

A.J. McCarron serves as the backup to Derek Carr in Oakland, and Brian Hoyer currently resides at No. 2 on the depth chart in New England. Barring injury to either starter, Kaepernick wouldn’t play as a member of either team in 2018.

But at least he’d be on a roster and working on his skills as a member of a football team, making it easier for him to potentially land in the NFL next year. Or, possibly, to contend to be the starter in Oakland or New England next year, if either team decides it’s time to make a change.

It’s unclear whether a contract with an NFL team would prompt Kaepernick to abandon his collusion claim. Surely, however, a bona fide offer of employment could go a long way toward getting Kaepernick to not go through with an arbitration hearing that will be a cross between the trial in My Cousin Vinny and the Seinfeld finale, with owner after owner after owner being called to the witness stand for aggressive cross-examination by Geragos and Ben Meiselas.