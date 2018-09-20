Mike Zimmer on Vikings signings: “We needed to make some moves”

Getty Images

The Vikings would have had high expectations going into this season anyway.

Then they signed a quarterback to a gigantic contract, which raised those expectations again.

But if you wondered whether the pressure they put on themselves this year is real, look no further than the three rapid-fire transactions after last week’s tie against the Packers.

“I texted [the front office] the other night and told all those guys thank you for trying to get some more players in here,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “We felt like we needed to make some moves after that game.”

Cutting kicker Daniel Carlson (their fifth-round pick this year) was a big move and certainly understandable after his three missed kicks against the Packers. And replacing him with Dan Bailey — who turned down several other offers — certainly had a statement feel to it. They weren’t just signing a different kicker, but the second-most accurate kicker in league history, and they were tossing away a draft pick to do so.

They followed by signing wide receiver Aldrick Robinson and defensive tackle Tom Johnson the same week, adding some experience to a roster that was the youngest in the NFC entering the season.

The Robinson signing was particularly reflexive, after some shabby games by Laquon Treadwell and Stacy Coley. But on the whole, making veterans signings in bulk two weeks into the season, and admitting they were in direct response to one regular season result, should put every player on the roster on notice.