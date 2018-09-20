Odell Beckham: 35 points a game doesn’t seem unrealistic to me

Getty Images

The Giants have scored 28 points through two games this season and that’s extended an undesirable streak to 34 games.

That is how long it has been since the Giants have scored at least 30 points in a game. For all of Ben McAdoo’s tenure as head coach, Steve Spagnuolo’s run as interim head coach and the first two games of the Pat Shurmur era, the Giants have fallen short of a mark that’s already been hit 15 times by other teams this season.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham said on Thursday that he can’t wrap his head around the team’s inability to put points on the board.

“I feel like there’s no way you can’t score a touchdown in every quarter, and one somewhere else. It just doesn’t seem unrealistic to me,” Beckham said, via NorthJersey.com. “I feel personally, I could score two touchdowns every game. I feel like Saquon [Barkley] could score two every game. There are other people on this team who could score every single game. That’s over 35 points. It’s just a matter of executing it and making it happen, really. But it doesn’t seem out of reach for me in my mind, I don’t want to win 24-21. I’m trying to win 52-18, whatever they score – zero. Nobody said it had to be close.”

After an offseason hyping up the potential of a unit with Beckham, Barkley and more, the Giants have spent this week talking about patience as they try to put all the pieces together. Failing to do so this week would likely mean an 0-3 record and a tougher job of selling that better days are right around the corner with the current group of players.