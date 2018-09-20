Odell Beckham: 35 points a game doesn’t seem unrealistic to me

The Giants have scored 28 points through two games this season and that’s extended an undesirable streak to 34 games.

That is how long it has been since the Giants have scored at least 30 points in a game. For all of Ben McAdoo’s tenure as head coach, Steve Spagnuolo’s run as interim head coach and the first two games of the Pat Shurmur era, the Giants have fallen short of a mark that’s already been hit 15 times by other teams this season.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham said on Thursday that he can’t wrap his head around the team’s inability to put points on the board.

“I feel like there’s no way you can’t score a touchdown in every quarter, and one somewhere else. It just doesn’t seem unrealistic to me,” Beckham said, via NorthJersey.com. “I feel personally, I could score two touchdowns every game. I feel like Saquon [Barkley] could score two every game. There are other people on this team who could score every single game. That’s over 35 points. It’s just a matter of executing it and making it happen, really. But it doesn’t seem out of reach for me in my mind, I don’t want to win 24-21. I’m trying to win 52-18, whatever they score – zero. Nobody said it had to be close.”

After an offseason hyping up the potential of a unit with Beckham, Barkley and more, the Giants have spent this week talking about patience as they try to put all the pieces together. Failing to do so this week would likely mean an 0-3 record and a tougher job of selling that better days are right around the corner with the current group of players.

  2. Uh oh, Odell is obviously suffering from a concussion… cause anyone without an injured brain would immediately recognize and understand that 35 points a game is completely unrealistic.

    35 points in ONE game, could happen, but that’s not what he’s saying.

    There is no way the Giants could average 35 points a game.

    Last season, 2017, not one single team in the NFL even averaged 30 points a game, let alone 35 points a game Odell.

    In 2016, one team averaged more than 30 points a game, the Falcons at 33.8 per game.

    The 4 letter sight wouldn’t let me pull up 2015 stats.

    In 2014, two teams averaged more than 30 points, 1 averaged 30.4 and the other 30.1

    The point Odell is that pretty much no NFL team has a realistic shot at averaging 35 points a game.

    Sure, for a game or two, a hot stretch vs. poor teams, but not for the season.

    If it isn’t unrealistic to you Odell, I’d love to hear you explain why pretty much no team year after year is able to do it yet you casually say, think, believe and feel that it’s completely realistic for your team to average 35 points a game.

