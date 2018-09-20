Panthers announce Hurricane Florence relief package

Getty Images

After Hurricane Florence touched down in the Carolinas last week, the Panthers said in a statement that they would work to “develop a plan to best assess the needs of the region and ensure we can effectively deploy resources to those most impacted.”

The Panthers announced their initial aid package on Thursday. The foundation of owner David Tepper and the team’s charitable arm will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross’ financial assistance program designed to provide “people in shelters with stipends and gift cards to help them transition back to their lives.”

They will also donate $450,000 to regional food banks, provide aid to high school athletics programs that were impacted by the storm and take part in direct service projects around the area.

“The David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Carolina Panthers Charities are working with frontline partners across the Carolinas to provide aid and critical resources to help communities begin recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” Tepper said in a statement. “This will be an on-going process and we are continuing to evaluate the regions’ needs with the goal of assisting impacted communities return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

The team has also joined with college football programs in North and South Carolina to craft a “One Carolina” helmet sticker that the teams will wear this weekend.