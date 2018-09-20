Report: Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams facing suspension from May arrest

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams is facing a suspension from the NFL stemming from his May arrest for public intoxication, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Williams had the charges against him dismissed in August after completing a state-mandated Alcohol Awareness Education course.

Williams was the driver of a car that jumped a curb and crashed into a light pole. He also paid for the damages and costs associated with the incident. Nevertheless, he still faces discipline from the NFL over the offense.

When the suspension will be handed down and how long it will be remains unclear. The league likely won’t assess the suspension prior to Dallas’ Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks since Williams has practiced with the team this week and the league is wary of pulling the plug on a player late in the week. Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is in the same boat as he could face suspension for his guilty plea to insider trading earlier this month. He is also expected to play against the Cowboys.