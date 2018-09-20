Report: Patriots get seventh-round pick with no conditions in Josh Gordon trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 20, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
AP

The Josh Gordon trade terms have still not been formally announced by either the Browns or the Patriots, but we’re starting to get some clarity on what the Patriots gave up. And it wasn’t much.

Cleveland sent Gordon and a seventh-round draft pick to the Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the seventh-round pick is not conditional, contrary to some reports.

The Browns don’t have their own seventh-round pick next year because they sent it to Miami in the Jarvis Landry trade, but the Browns have acquired both the Jaguars’ and Steelers’ seventh-round picks, so New England will apparently get one of those. The Patriots’ fifth-round pick is their own.

That the conditions were taken off the seventh-round pick would seem to suggest that the Patriots insisted on removing that language, and the Browns gave in. This means the Patriots are giving up very little for Gordon, effectively draft capital equivalent to a sixth-round draft pick.

So for the Patriots, this is a low-risk, high-reward deal. If Gordon can’t get his act together, they can cut him and they’re out nothing more than having to move down on the third day of the draft. If Gordon can play at the high level he did in 2013, they’ve just added one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL to their roster. It’s easy to see why the Patriots liked this deal. And given that this was the best deal the Browns could get, it’s apparent that the rest of the league doesn’t think Gordon is worth the trouble.

Permalink 47 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

47 responses to “Report: Patriots get seventh-round pick with no conditions in Josh Gordon trade

  3. So giving up 40-50 spots on the Third Day of the Draft with a chance to field a talented deep threat with your team lacking options at WR? I think its a great move, obviously the catch is will Gordon screw up again?

  4. That’s an odd way of looking at it. They gave up a fifth… 7th rounders are basically the same as undrafted folk.

  6. For the Browns this trade at BEST garners them a bit more draft capital & at WORST makes mgt look like incompetent ninnies for dealing with The Hoodie, a gentleman of some reputation who — oh, by the way — used to be employed by the Browns.

    Thus, it seems incredibly easy to JUST SAY NO to the hooded bandit, but then they wouldn’t be the Browns, would they?

  11. Gordon should take the fact that nobody else thought he was worth trading for personally, and work tirelessly to show the world he indeed can work hard, do his job, and carve out a role with a successful franchise. Yeah…that sounds like a plan. You go boyeeee!!!

  13. A key benefit of a 7th rounder is that a team gets rights to a “maybe” player and does not have to compete for them as an undrafted player – in which case the prospect may choose to sign with another team. The extra salary vs. undrafted is worth it if you have a good scouting staff.

  14. Trading a 5th for a 7th is WORST CASE SCENARIO…..
    Well worth the gamble….& if Josh actually holds it together & becomes the player he can be, then it’s the steal of the decade….. but that’s a HUGE “ IF”!!!!
    I just love how the Patriots keep us fans on the edge of our seats year after year…… WHAT A RIDE ITS BEEN!!!!
    Should be ANOTHER fun season for us!!!!
    LETS GO!!!!!!

  15. The Patriots 5th rounder is typically a 30th-32nd pick. So its almost a sixth rounder anyways. They really are not giving up much for Gordon.

  16. maybe you dont announce youre gonna release him before the trade and you’ll actually get value for him. they literally just gave this guy to new england. i hope they make the playoffs and reap what they sow in foxboro

  17. jxt2521 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:21 am
    That’s an odd way of looking at it. They gave up a fifth… 7th rounders are basically the same as undrafted folk.
    —————————————
    Edelman was a 7th rounder……I see value there

  21. jxt2521 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:21 am
    That’s an odd way of looking at it. They gave up a fifth… 7th rounders are basically the same as undrafted folk.

    —-
    Julian Edelman was a 7th round pick I think Marques Colston was too. There are players to be had in any round.

    And just to keep it in perspective, we’re talking about a likely low 5th round pick sent to the browns for a likely high 7th rounder so the gap isn’t as big as it seems.

  23. The Pats traded a 5th rounder for Gordon AND a 7th? When will other GM’s learn not to trade with the Sith Lord?

  25. This is likely the best offer the Browns could get. They floated the “Gordon to be released” story last weekend to garner interest. Reportedly 8 to 10 teams called and Cleveland chose the Pats. I don’t fault the Browns if they just needed to move on, it was better than nothing. And Pats placed a low risk bet on a talent.

  26. Hence the reason Belichick said the deal was not yet completed at the Wednesday presser yesterday.

    Bill knows more than the media and pft posters do about what goes on with the Pats, funny eh?

  29. niyidelano says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Landry was not traded to the Browns, he came in as a free agent.
    ————————————-

    He re-signed with the Browns for a big contract after the Browns traded a 4th and 7th to Miami for him.

    It’s important to know what you’re saying when you’re correcting a news story… just saying

  30. niyidelano says:

    September 20, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Landry was not traded to the Browns, he came in as a free agent.
    _______________________________________________________________________________

    I am afraid your are wrong….
    He was a restrictive free agent,,,,

    Browns acquired Jarvis Landry by trading a 2018 and 2019 pick to Dolphins.

    So that is what happened.

  31. kissbillsrings says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:31 am
    jxt2521 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 11:21 am
    That’s an odd way of looking at it. They gave up a fifth… 7th rounders are basically the same as undrafted folk.
    —————————————
    Edelman was a 7th rounder……I see value there

    ———–

    Ouch. And Tony Romo, James Harrison, Warren Moon, Antonio Gates and John Randall were un-drafted.

  32. Garbage in, garbage out. Low risk to the Pats but they are really reaching. Gordo has played what, 5 games since 2013 with off field activities devoted to addiction? Good luck with him. Character signing.

  33. I can’t believe the Seahawks didn’t bite at this price.

    They love giving away picks for potential. Even headaches. Percy Harvin, LITERAL and figurative headaches.

    And they have Russ. I mean.. talk about a Come to Jesus..

  34. Its amazing how good Belichick is. Every time I think I can start declaring him done he pulls off something. I call him a cheater because Im just frustrated, but he doesn’t cheat. He is just this good. Sigh. Maybe next year.

  35. Gordon is so much the anti-Belichick that this will never mesh. Bill most likely sizing up his next move at shoring up the offense.

  36. Patriot fans will learn what the Browns fans have known for a long time. Gordon can not be trusted, the minute you do, he will crash and burn. Good luck, hope he makes it. Glad he is gone.

  37. Patriots “get” a seventh round pick AND Josh Gordon. Wow…Cleveland must have really wanted to get rid of this guy.

  38. All that hoopla over Belichick’s demeanor, and it turns out not only is there a reasonable explanation, but it was about NOTHING. I give you the media’s obsession with the Patriots.

  40. searay18 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:04 pm
    Patriot fans will learn what the Browns fans have known for a long time. Gordon can not be trusted, the minute you do, he will crash and burn. Good luck, hope he makes it. Glad he is gone.

    —————————

    No offense, but are you honestly comparing the environment in Cleveland under Jimmy Haslam to the Pats organization?

    I mean, you cannot be serious.

  42. “Gordon is so much the anti-Belichick that this will never mesh”

    This is all up to Gordon. The Pats will give him an environment he can succeed in, the rest is up to him.

    I fully expect they have him housed at the hotel at Patriot Place just like they did with Michael Floyd. The food staff at the hotel and all the bars and restaurants in the complex will have his photo and know if they serve him alcohol they’re fired. He will not have access to weed and be a 3 minute walk from the stadium.

    He has to know if he fails with the Pats maybe a bottom feeder team will give him an opportunity at league minimum, but realistically this is his last substantial chance in the NFL

  43. sheetolay says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    Gordon is so much the anti-Belichick that this will never mesh. Bill most likely sizing up his next move at shoring up the offense.

    1 1 Rate This

    ———————————-

    This will be 50/50.

    If Gordon himself admits he’s been enabled his whole life but has acknowledged that problem, what better way for him to finally get it, than to be in a very structured environment, with accountability?

  44. searay18 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Patriot fans will learn what the Browns fans have known for a long time.
    ———————–

    The difference is that if he doesn’t work out, the Patriots will just cut him, and move on to the next experiment. When your philosophy is to not pay all of these bozos millions of dollars, you can keep plugging guys in, and trying to get better.

  45. edukator44 says: “maybe you dont announce youre gonna release him before the trade and you’ll actually get value for him.”
    ==================================

    WRONG. The announcement generated interest among 7-8 teams to create a small bidding war and a quick deadline scenario. With a artificial deadline, it forced GMs to make the “best” offer to go get him instead of waiting it out or lowballing.

  47. tylawspick6 says: “No offense, but are you honestly comparing the environment in Cleveland under Jimmy Haslam to the Pats organization?”
    =============================

    Pretty sure the “environment” has nothing to do with Gordon’s propensity for substance abuse during his personal time. It’s not like Aaron Hernandez straightened out his personal life once he got into the Pats organization.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!