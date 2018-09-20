Richard Sherman misses practice with heel injury

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman did not practice Thursday because of a heel injury. He did not appear on the injury report Wednesday.

Sherman has had surgeries on both Achilles tendons the past 10 months.

He tore his right Achilles in November. He had another procedure in the offseason to remove bone spurs from his left Achilles.

Sherman, 30, met with the media before practice Thursday and did not mention an injury, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Sherman was not walking with a limp either, per Branch.

Sherman, who signed with the 49ers in the offseason, has played all 148 defensive snaps. He has allowed only one reception.