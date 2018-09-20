Rob Gronkowski tempers excitement about Josh Gordon’s arrival

AP

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick denied that the trade for wide receiver Josh Gordon was done on Wednesday, but he was on the field at practice later in the day, on the roster the team posted on its website and all that suggests that he is in fact on the team.

Assuming that’s the case, one of the players who could benefit from Gordon’s presence is tight end Rob Gronkowski. Having a receiver capable of making plays down the field and on the outside might provide more space for Gronkowski to work and he was asked Wednesday if he’s excited about that prospect.

Gronkowski said Gordon’s “size with his speed is great,” but stopped well short of expressing excitement about anything having to do with the wideout’s presence.

“Yes, definitely. I mean, you can’t really worry about what’s going on,” Gronkowski said, via a transcript of his press conference. “I’ve got to really focus on what I’ve got to do too. And being here, there really isn’t too much excitement. So, I don’t know. … Getting excited is kind of scary.”

Whether it’s due to the presence of Gordon or something else, the Patriots would likely be able to summon some level of excitement should Gronkowski be able to get back to his usual production on Sunday night after a slow day against the Jaguars in Week Two.