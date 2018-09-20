Sam Bradford hopes scaled down offense changes “frustrating” start

Getty Images

Sam Bradford‘s first two games as the Cardinals quarterback have not gone well.

He’s gone 37-of-61 for 243 yards and two interceptions while producing six points in losses to Washington and the Rams. Bradford may be understating things when he says “it’s definitely been a frustrating two weeks,” but it hasn’t been enough for the Cardinals to move first-round pick Josh Rosen into the lineup.

It has been enough for them to pare back the playbook to focus on fewer plays when they face the Bears this Sunday. Bradford explained what the team hopes will happen as a result of this change.

“Just make sure that the plays that we have in the game plan everyone’s comfortable with versus multiple looks,” Bradford said, via the Associated Press. “Just really feel like we own the plays that are in the game that week as opposed to having so many calls on the sheet that maybe we know them but we’re not owning them the way that we should. I think the thought is just allow everyone to go out there and play faster, simplify everything a little bit and hopefully it shows up in the speed in which we play.”

Should this tweak not get David Johnson going or otherwise spark the anemic offense, the Cardinals may find it hard not to see what Rosen can do. That might not save the season, but another loss would provide plenty of reason to start putting the future ahead of the present.