Saquon Barkley has been boom-or-bust with the Giants, as he was at Penn State

If there was any knock on Saquon Barkley at Penn State, it was that he was too much of a boom-or-bust back. Through two games of his NFL career, that may be the knock on him as a Giant as well.

Barkley had a 68-yard touchdown run in Week One, which was the longest run in the NFL so far this season. That’s the good news.

The bad news is, on his other 28 runs this season, Barkley has a grand total of 66 yards, and zero touchdowns. That’s an average of 2.36 yards per carry on those other 28 runs.

Generally speaking, the running backs who do the most to help their teams win are the running backs who can be counted on to gain ground consistently. A running back who can churn out the first downs is a better running back than the guy who breaks one long run and then does very little the rest of the game.

But Barkley’s profile more fits the latter category. In Penn State’s two losses last year, Barkley exploded for one long run in each game but otherwise didn’t contribute much to the offense. In a loss to Ohio State, Barkley had a 36-yard run but was otherwise held to just eight yards on 20 carries. And in a loss to Michigan State, Barkley also had a 36-yard run but was otherwise held to 27 yards on 13 carries.

The Giants spent the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on Barkley, passing up on quarterbacks like Sam Darnold to pour major draft resources into the running back position was always a questionable decision. If Barkley is only good for one big play every other week, that decision is going to come back to haunt the Giants.