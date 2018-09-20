Steelers offensive coordinator: I want Antonio Brown to be passionate

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was emotional on the sideline during Sunday’s game against Kansas City. Brown explained earlier Thursday it was because he was “pissed off” at not winning.

The Steelers are 0-1-1 after a tie with the Browns and a loss to the Chiefs.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, who has known Brown since high school, confirmed the All-Pro was not yelling at him.

“He’s a competitor,” Fichtner said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I mean, it’s probably more about just wanting to help the team win and his contributions. I don’t think it’s anything more.

“I’ve known A.B. for a long time. I want him to be passionate, and I want his communication.”

Brown has yet to have a 100-yard game, with 18 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

“Some coverage schemes are going to be designed to actually take him out of play on certain plays,” Fichtner said. “That can happen. We have to be smart enough at times to allow that to happen and make sure the ball goes other places. That’s where I’m proud of Ben [Roethlisberger] and the protection and the other guys making plays.”