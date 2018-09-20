T.Y. Hilton missing from second straight Colts practice

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a quad injury, but he downplayed the severity of it on Thursday morning.

Hilton was a guest on NFL Network and suggested that his absence was not a matter of major concern as the team prepares to face the Eagles this Sunday.

“I’m feeling good. I’m still getting there. I should be fine. Nothing to worry about,” Hilton said.

Hilton must still be getting there because he was not on the field working with the rest of the team on Thursday either. Hilton, who has 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on the year, has not missed a game since 2014.

Running back Marlon Mack, tight end Jack Doyle and left tackle Anthony Castonzo were also among the players missing from practice Thursday, so there are plenty of offensive question marks heading into the weekend.