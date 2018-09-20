Texans struggling to pressure the quarterback

There was a time when a Houston Texans front that had J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus on it was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. But that time is in the past.

Watt hasn’t recorded a sack this year, didn’t have any last year and had just 1.5 the year before as he’s been plagued by injuries. Clowney has been injured this year. Mercilus has no sacks this year and had only one last year, when he missed 11 games. As a team this season, the Texans have just three sacks.

But there’s more to pressuring opposing quarterbacks than just getting sacks, and the Texans look even worse when examining pressures. According to Chris Trapasso of the Buffalo News, using data compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Texans are dead last in the NFL in pressure rate: They’ve pressured the opposing quarterback on just 12 of 64 dropbacks, meaning only 18.8 percent of the time are they able to hurry the passer.

That’s an ugly stat, and something they’ll have to get turned around. Clowney says he’ll be back this week. The Texans need him.

  2. Watt will never be the same after everything he’s gone through, Clowney’s injuries are well documented and Mercilus is a good, not great, player. Without the other two being monsters his life’s a lot harder.

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The Texans have the greatest what-if defense in history.

  5. poor JJ’s body is shot. overbuilt himself. Meanwhile Cam Jordan for the saints, same age, is still elite. Just got 2 sacks this past week. Difference is Cam focused on exercising to make sure his motor could still go under high stress. Take note kids. And texans fans come on hop on that whodat bandwagon we got room for u

  6. Pretty unfortunate for JJ Watt. This guy was legendary insane, and was considered the best defensive player of all time. With all those injuries and missed games, he’s a completely different player right now.

  12. I said it at the time, that the Texans would be wise to pick any one of 3 top quarterbacks in the draft, Bortles, Bridgewater or Manziel, because they got a rare opportunity to pick first overall and the reason they picked first was because of a meltdown in the QB position. They had an urgent need for a good QB. Instead they picked DE Jadeveon Clowney, who did not have a good senior year in college. He is no Von Miller and he is no Khalil Mack. So they ended up wasting money on a free agent quarterback who lasted only 1 season, and then they have to sacrifice multiple draft picks to move up to pick their current QB. What they went through the last few years should be included in a textbook teaching people how not to run a sports team.

  16. Clowney reminds me a little of Mario Williams. One game he had 3 sacks and then you’d barely hear his name called for the next 5 games…..

