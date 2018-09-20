Texans struggling to pressure the quarterback

Getty Images

There was a time when a Houston Texans front that had J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus on it was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. But that time is in the past.

Watt hasn’t recorded a sack this year, didn’t have any last year and had just 1.5 the year before as he’s been plagued by injuries. Clowney has been injured this year. Mercilus has no sacks this year and had only one last year, when he missed 11 games. As a team this season, the Texans have just three sacks.

But there’s more to pressuring opposing quarterbacks than just getting sacks, and the Texans look even worse when examining pressures. According to Chris Trapasso of the Buffalo News, using data compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Texans are dead last in the NFL in pressure rate: They’ve pressured the opposing quarterback on just 12 of 64 dropbacks, meaning only 18.8 percent of the time are they able to hurry the passer.

That’s an ugly stat, and something they’ll have to get turned around. Clowney says he’ll be back this week. The Texans need him.