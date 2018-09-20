Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan returns to full practice

Getty Images

The Titans could be one step closer to having a full complement of offensive starters this week.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan, who missed last week with a concussion, practiced fully today. According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Lewan is meeting with the independent neurologist later this afternoon and could be cleared.

That would be welcome news, after they played last week without their top three tackles.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is still recovering from last year’s ACL tear, and swing tackle Dennis Kelly was out with a virus.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel also said that quarterback Marcus Mariota “threw the ball better” in practice Thursday. He was in uniform but didn’t play last week because of an elbow injury suffered in the opener.