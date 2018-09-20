Vance Joseph: Case Keenum needs to take care of the football better

Getty Images

Like last year, Broncos quarterback Case Keenum has shown a knack for beating franchise quarterbacks; he’s 2-0 against Russell Wilson and Derek Carr. Unlike last year, Keenum has generated plenty of turnovers.

Coach Vance Joseph told reporters on Thursday that he’d like to see those errors be reduced.

“I think Case would say this: just taking care of the football better,” Joseph said, when asked what Keenum should do better. “We’re in the high red zone last week and we give one away. We gave three away against Seattle after defensive turnovers, so he would tell you guys probably taking care of the football. Again, I’ve been really impressed with Case and how he’s come back from those plays and continued to play at a high level for our offense.”

Keenum had seven interceptions during the 2017 regular season. This year, he already has four interceptions through two games. And his passer rating has dropped from 98.3 in 2017 to 73.6 in 2018.

Still, the Broncos are winning. Which they didn’t do nearly enough last year. This weekend, it won’t be easy when Keenum returns to Baltimore, for the first time since a controversial game in which he suffered a concussion but wasn’t removed from play.