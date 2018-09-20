Vita Vea returns to practice, finally

AP

He suffered a calf injury during the first padded practice of training camp, and he finally has returned to practice, nearly two months later.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea practiced on Thursday, via JoeBucsFan.com. The first-round pick could play on Monday night, when the Bucs host the Steelers.

Although Tampa’s offense has been phenomenal, the defense has remained suspect. Vea’s presence obviously would help bolster the defensive line.

The Buccaneers are unexpectedly 2-0, beating both the Saints and Eagles.