Wink Martindale: Playing Von Miller like playing LeBron

Getty Images

With all the Khalil Mack hype — which is well deserved — Von Miller somewhat has flown below the radar this season despite leading the league in sacks. Opponents, though, have noticed the havoc the Broncos linebacker has caused through two games.

“It’s like playing LeBron [James], and . . . every now and then, LeBron is going to clear the lane and go dunk,” Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Those types of players do that. You always have to account for him, because he’s that special of a player.”

Miller has four sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 12 tackles and a pass defensed. He had a strip-sack of Derek Carr negated by a defensive holding penalty Sunday.

The Ravens have allowed six sacks in two games.