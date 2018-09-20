Xavier Woods ignoring Earl Thomas trade talk

Getty Images

Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods practiced for the first time since the season started. He went through a limited practice Wednesday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, but the second-year player is expected to make his 2018 debut Sunday.

Woods was hurt in the third preseason game against the Bengals.

“It’s God’s plan, man,” Woods said. “I was playing good, and then the injury happened. Everything happens for a reason.”

Kavon Frazier started in Woods’ free safety spot and played all 135 defensive snaps in the first two games. Despite Frazier’s steady play and continued talk of the Cowboys’ interest in Seattle free safety Earl Thomas, Woods said he felt no pressure to rush back.

“The coaches know what I can do,” Woods said. “They know what I contribute to this team. They told me. They reassured me. I’m not worried about that at all.

“I know what I can do.”

The Cowboys reportedly offered a second-round pick for Thomas before the season opener. They will see Thomas up close Sunday, which could have factored into the Seahawks’ thinking for turning down the deal.

But Woods is ignoring the Thomas trade talk, which has gone on for months.

“That’s past. I’m not worried about that at all,” he said.