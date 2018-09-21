49ers expect Richard Sherman to play, Marquise Goodwin a game-time call

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman did not practice on Thursday due to what was listed as a heel injury, but it does not appear to be something that will keep him from playing against the Chiefs this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was on KNBR Friday morning and said that the team is planning to have Sherman available as they try to slow down Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Chiefs offense.

“I expect him to be out there,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He didn’t practice yesterday; he’s had some wear and tear on his heel … We’re taking it smart with him.”

There’s less certainty about wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin missed last Sunday’s game with a quad injury and Shanahan said he’s trending toward a game-time decision for this weekend’s matchup.

Dante Pettis, Pierre Garçon and Trent Taylor have led the 49ers in snaps at wide receiver over the first two games. Goodwin did not catch a pass before getting hurt in the opener.

2 responses to “49ers expect Richard Sherman to play, Marquise Goodwin a game-time call

  1. My bet is that Sherman sits out,,not because of health, but because Patrick Mahomes, Tyreeke Hill, and Sammy Watkins will expose him as the Fraud he really is.
    Patrick Mahomes is gonna slice and dice that Santa Clara defense up like Edward Scissorhands.

    Everyone should watch and marvel at the games BEST, (yes I said BEST, as in better than Brady , Rogers and Brees) Quarterback.
    Watch this future HOFer, lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, and in 20 years you can tell your grandkids that you saw the G.O.A.T. Mahomes play.

    Compare Mahomes, to the games most overpaid QB, David Carr’s brother, and will will see the HUGE disparity in talent.

    I tried to “pump the brakes” on my Patrick Mahomes prediction of greatness, but everytime I pumped the breaks, Mahomes just got stonger and more powerful, the brakes can not hold him back. Its destiny and greatness that the Raiders, or Santa Clara willever be able to stop

