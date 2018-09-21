49ers expect Richard Sherman to play, Marquise Goodwin a game-time call

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman did not practice on Thursday due to what was listed as a heel injury, but it does not appear to be something that will keep him from playing against the Chiefs this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was on KNBR Friday morning and said that the team is planning to have Sherman available as they try to slow down Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Chiefs offense.

“I expect him to be out there,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He didn’t practice yesterday; he’s had some wear and tear on his heel … We’re taking it smart with him.”

There’s less certainty about wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin missed last Sunday’s game with a quad injury and Shanahan said he’s trending toward a game-time decision for this weekend’s matchup.

Dante Pettis, Pierre Garçon and Trent Taylor have led the 49ers in snaps at wide receiver over the first two games. Goodwin did not catch a pass before getting hurt in the opener.