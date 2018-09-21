Aaron Rodgers to practice tomorrow, with an eye toward playing again

Getty Images

The Packers are hoping last week’s schedule offers the same results as last week.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Aaron Rodgers would practice tomorrow, in hopes of playing Sunday against Washington.

“That’s the goal,” McCarthy said. “He’s done a ton of work with the strength staff and the training staff. Hopefully he’ll get out there tomorrow and have similar work [to last Saturday] and we roll right into the game.”

Rodgers’ hasn’t practiced this week because of the left knee injury suffered in the opener, and said there’s some concern it could get worse.

But they’re doing everything they can to keep him on the field, having seen firsthand last season and in the second quarter of the Bears game what happens when he’s not there.