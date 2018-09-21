Baker Mayfield an overwhelming favorite to start in Week Four

Getty Images

After last night’s first-win-in-635 days for the Browns, coach Hue Jackson said that he needs to watch the tape before picking a starting quarterback for Week Four at Oakland. On PFT Live, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said he doesn’t need to watch the tape.

Neither do the folks at Bovada.

Bovada has installed Baker Mayfield as a -10,000 favorite to start in week four. Basically, it’s a one-in-100 shot that he won’t. The odds for Tyrod Taylor starting are +5000, or 50-1.

So if you want to make an easy hundred, go get $10,000 and bet it on Baker starting. And then hope Mayfield doesn’t trip over a curb or anything between now and next Sunday.