Buster Skrine fined $10,026 for facemask

Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant accused Jets cornerback Buster Skrine of a “dirty hit.” The NFL called it unnecessary roughness and fined Skrine $10,026.

Officials flagged Skrine for a facemask penalty in last week’s game.

It appeared to be closer to a clothesline play, and Grant compared it to something he would see in pro wrestling.

“Yeah, it was a dirty hit,” Grant said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “But I don’t think they’re trying to target me because of their size. I think they’re just trying to make a play. I gave him a good move. The only thing he could do was facemask me or simply miss the tackle.”

Skrine tied for the team high with seven tackles against the Dolphins.