Cardinals G.M.: Josh Rosen will play “when the time is right”

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 21, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
The Cardinals are trying to simplify their offense now, rather than making wholesale changes. That doesn’t mean there’s not one big change to consider, eventual as it may be.

But for Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim, the tough part is figuring out the right time for the team to take a look at rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

“It’s a tough question,” Keim said during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7. “When the time is right, Josh will have his opportunity.

“At the same time, you never know how a guy is going to be affected. Some guys have played too early and it has crippled their career. I’m not going to name names, but I think a lot of us can think of certain players. Then there are guys who have come in and had success right away. But usually it’s a rocky road.”

The Cardinals have been firm that Sam Bradford is the quarterback “right now,” and that the current problems aren’t all his fault. But the fact remains, they’re last in the league in total offense, a 175.0 yards per game average which is 48 yards per game worse than the Bills for God’s sake.

“I don’t think it’s a secret it needs something,” Keim said. “More than anything, it needs some balance. We need to run the ball better. We need to protect better. We need to run crisper routes. We need to get more separation.

“Quite frankly, a lot of guys need to play better.”

What happened in Cleveland last night will only increase the chatter about Rosen, and it seems that fan expectations are one of the things Keim is trying to generally manage today.

13 responses to “Cardinals G.M.: Josh Rosen will play “when the time is right”

  2. What happened in Cleveland last night is that Darnold, who was a rookie golden boy a couple weeks ago, showed what happens to rookie QBs when you have them start games on a regular basis. The lesson isn’t that Cleveland won because Mayfield played a half. The lesson is don’t rush your rookie QB onto the field unless and until you have to.

  3. When we’ve secured the #1 draft pick…the time is right. Arizona will be lucky to win 3 games this year. Larry retires. Rosen thrown to the wolves next year. DJ stuck because he just signed 3 year deal. In division with Rams, Niners on way up too. After Steve Keim’s DUI incident in off-season, I think the clock is ticking on his tenure. Which means the guy that hired the new coach is out, and then the new coach will be on the clock. Sounds like a rough next 3-5 years for AZ.

  4. Oh wow – he just got a 4 year extension in February. Bet Bidwell’s loved him, less than 5 months after extension he gets arrested for blowing a .19 on 4th of July.

  7. Fitz is going to call it a day without a ring, mostly because of the garbage QBs the Cards have had. Bradford is just another below average QB.

  10. Keim has been horrible and it’s evident this year. Bruce arians who was the NFL coach of the year twice in 3 years, on 2 different teams was the real vehicle behind the Cards. Their glaring holes are just more evident now!! How many of Keim’s first rounders are playing like it? NONE! Last week they benched another KEIM first rounder Haason Reddick. Why does Keim get to be bad at his job, bad out of the building and still be employed???

  11. How come Keim still has t found a prominent WR opposite of Fitzgerald? How come Keim never drafted a cornerback opposite of patrick Peterson? How come the offensive line is still In disarray. The answers the same, Keim has been horrible

  12. Rosen will play this Sunday. That Bears Defense is gonna knock Bradford out for sure. It’s gonna take Arizona’s entire O-line to stop Mack alone.

