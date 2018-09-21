Cardinals G.M.: Josh Rosen will play “when the time is right”

Getty Images

The Cardinals are trying to simplify their offense now, rather than making wholesale changes. That doesn’t mean there’s not one big change to consider, eventual as it may be.

But for Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim, the tough part is figuring out the right time for the team to take a look at rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

“It’s a tough question,” Keim said during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7. “When the time is right, Josh will have his opportunity.

“At the same time, you never know how a guy is going to be affected. Some guys have played too early and it has crippled their career. I’m not going to name names, but I think a lot of us can think of certain players. Then there are guys who have come in and had success right away. But usually it’s a rocky road.”

The Cardinals have been firm that Sam Bradford is the quarterback “right now,” and that the current problems aren’t all his fault. But the fact remains, they’re last in the league in total offense, a 175.0 yards per game average which is 48 yards per game worse than the Bills for God’s sake.

“I don’t think it’s a secret it needs something,” Keim said. “More than anything, it needs some balance. We need to run the ball better. We need to protect better. We need to run crisper routes. We need to get more separation.

“Quite frankly, a lot of guys need to play better.”

What happened in Cleveland last night will only increase the chatter about Rosen, and it seems that fan expectations are one of the things Keim is trying to generally manage today.