Colts rule out six players for Sunday

The Colts won’t have too many decisions to make when it comes to filling out their inactive list this Sunday.

Seven players from the 53-man roster must be declared inactive each week and the Colts have already ruled out six players due to injury. The Colts announced that defensive lineman Denico Autry, left tackle Antony Castonzo, tight end Jack Doyle, running back Marlon Mack, defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway and cornerback Quincy Wilson will all miss the game against the Eagles.

Castonzo has yet to play this year due to a hamstring issue that’s been bothering him since before the start of camp and Mack will return to the sideline with a foot injury after making his 2018 debut last weekend. It will be the first missed game of the year for Doyle and Wilson while Autry and Ridgeway will be out for the second time.

Head coach Frank Reich said the team will likely make a move to add a tight end with Doyle out and it seems likely that would involve promoting Erik Swoope, who played in Week One, from the practice squad.