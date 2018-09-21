Dalvin Cook, Everson Griffen out for Vikings

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen missed a third straight Vikings practice on Friday and he will miss Sunday’s home game against the Bills as well.

Head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Friday afternoon that Griffen has been ruled out with a knee injury. Running back Dalvin Cook has also been ruled out with the hamstring injury that he picked up late in last Sunday’s tie with the Packers.

Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he doesn’t know if Cook’s injury will also keep him out of next Thursday’s game against the Rams.

The Vikings will have center Pat Elflein in the lineup this weekend. Elflein missed the first two games with shoulder and ankle injuries and Zimmer said he will not start this week, but that the team has a role in mind for him.