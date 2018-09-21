DeVante Parker now OK with not playing in Week Two

Getty Images

The Dolphins went without wide receiver DeVante Parker in their Week Two victory over the Jets despite signs during the week that he was ready to play after recovering from a broken finger.

After the game, Parker said he wasn’t OK with not playing and that he had not heard from head coach Adam Gase about why he was left inactive for the game. That conversation happened at some point this week and it left Parker playing a different tune on Thursday.

“He told me he didn’t want to hurt it [more],” Parker said, via the Miami Herald. “Get an extra couple days to make sure the hands get enough rest. I was OK with that.”

Parker added that the finger “actually does” feel much better than it did last week, but that he hasn’t been told whether he’s playing this weekend against the Raiders or not. The Herald reports that Parker is expected to make his 2018 debut.