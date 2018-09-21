Doug Pederson on Philly Special: “It’s a widely-used play”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Thursday night, Browns coach Hue Jackson bristled at any suggestion that his team stole the receiver pass to quarterback Baker Mayfield from the Eagles. On Friday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson made it clear that he’s not claiming any ownership of the play.

“Oh, man, that play has been run a bunch,” Pederson told reporters. “It is a great football play, and it was exciting to see it last night, and for Hue, obviously, and [Browns offensive coordinator] Todd [Haley] to call the play and just the execution of it, of course it went the other direction. It’s great to see. It’s great to see plays like that being used, and it’s a widely used play. When you go back and look at the history of that play, I mean, it goes all the way back, as you saw the report last weekend I think by Sal [Paolantonio], even high school teams are running it. It’s a great play.”

It is indeed a great play. The Browns went right to left instead of left to right. Like Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII, Mayfield didn’t receive the snap, walking forward and to the side, pretending to try to communicate with the left side (Foles went to the right side) of the offensive line as the ball was snapped to Duke Johnson.

Pederson also acknowledged that Mayfield ran the play at Oklahoma, before the Eagles made it known as the Philly Special.

“He could probably coach it up,” Pederson said.

Mayfield probably could. After all, he participated in it last night despite never practicing Cleveland’s version of it, since the practice reps had gone to Tyrod Taylor.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Doug Pederson on Philly Special: “It’s a widely-used play”

  1. It is indeed a great play. And apart from the Browns going right to left instead of left to right, Mayfield didn’t receive the snap, like Nick Foles did in Super Bowl LII. Instead, he walked forward and to the side, pretending to try to communicate with the left side of the offensive line.

    ——–

    What planet were you on when you watched the Super Bowl or the 1000 replays of that play? Corey Clement took the snap as Foles slide down the line yelling “Lane Lane!” behind Johnson. Clement pitched the ball to Burton who threw to an open Foles.

  3. “And apart from the Browns going right to left instead of left to right, Mayfield didn’t receive the snap, like Nick Foles did in Super Bowl LII. Instead, he walked forward and to the side, pretending to try to communicate with the left side of the offensive line.”

    Foles didn’t receive the snap in the Super Bowl either. I can’t tell if that sentence is trying to claim he did, or if it’s just poorly written and is saying that neither QB received the snap.

  4. Foles didn’t receive the snap either. He went up, pretended to communicate with the O-Line, then the ball was snapped

  6. Yeah, sorry to say, we used to run this in the playground 30 years ago. There’s nothing ground-breaking on this. Maybe theirs is a little cooler since it won them a Super Bowl, but…

  7. The Lions ran the exact same play week 17 of last season on a 2pt conversion…one month before the Superbowl. Stafford even pretending to change the play as the ball is snapped and everything.

  9. If it is widely used how come it hasn’t been used in decades until pederson used it ? And amazing how hue Jackson never once did that play. Your a liar hue you gut it from the super bowl and week 1 how cos you never used it only after the play became famous?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!