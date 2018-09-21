Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox feels he gets slighted in top players discussions

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox got a Super Bowl ring in January, has been a three-time, second-team All-Pro selection and been named to the Pro Bowl three times in his first six seasons in the NFL. However, Cox feels he doesn’t get the recognition he should for his quality of play when compared to other top players in the league.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Cox said its “disrespectful” that he doesn’t get more consideration and he’s set his sights on Defensive Player of the Year honors to prove his point.

“You think players just overlook stuff, but when you see your name not mentioned, it just puts a bigger chip on your shoulder when you know that you’re supposed to be mentioned as one of the top three players at your position and you’re not,” he said. “I take that with a full spoon and it just puts a bigger chip on my shoulder, ball out and show the league why my name should be mentioned when they talk about top players in the league.”

Cox has not been named a first-team All-Pro once in his six-year career. Players that have been AP first-team All-Pro selections over that span included Aaron Donald (3x), Geno Atkins (2x), Ndamukong Suh (2x), Gerald McCoy, Vince Wilfork, Marcell Dareus, Damon Harrison and Cam Heyward.

Cox’s best case would have been in 2015 when he set career-highs with 71 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Donald and Atkins got the first-team nods that season. But Cox is already producing through two games this season for the Eagles. He has eight tackles and 2.5 sacks in games against Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

“You can turn the tape on and see that all I do is go out and play my game, very humble about it,” he said. “As long as the guy across from me, I respect that guy and he respects me, and I just go out and be the best player I can be on Sunday.”