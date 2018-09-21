Eagles running short on running backs

Getty Images

The Eagles signed some running back depth earlier this week, and it appears they’re going to need it.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, both Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles were missing at the start of Eagles practice, which suggests they’re not a good bet to play this week against the Colts in Carson Wentz‘s first game back.

Ajayi suffered a back injury and Sproles has been dealing with a hamstring, and being held out of practice all week is probably a meaningful sign.

The Eagles will likely lean on Corey Clement as their lead back, along with Wendell Smallwood. They signed Josh Adams from their practice squad this week.