FanDuel reverses course, will pay off long shot bets

The fan in New Jersey who bet $110 on the Broncos when FanDuel accidentally listed them at 750-1 odds will get his money after all.

After initially saying that it had posted those long shot odds accidentally and wouldn’t honor the fan’s bet, FanDuel released a statement saying that it will pay off multiple bets that were placed on the Broncos at a time when a glitch resulted in FanDuel listing them as extreme long shots to beat the Raiders, which they did.

“We are paying out these erroneous tickets and wish the lucky customers well. Going forward, we are working with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to improve our processes and procedures,” FanDuel said in the statement.

FanDuel did make clear, however, that it believes it is not legally required to pay such bets. If FanDuel intends to list a bet at 10-1 but accidentally lists it as 10000000-1, they’re only going to pay off at 10-1.

“These kinds of issues are rare, but they do happen,” the statement said. “We have clear house rules about how such obvious pricing errors are treated, which is to pay winners at the correct price.”

So the fans who found those crazy odds on the Broncos will get paid. The next fan to find such a mistake won’t be as lucky.