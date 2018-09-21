Giants rule out Eli Apple, Olivier Vernon

Getty Images

The Giants will try for their first win of the year in Houston on Sunday without a pair of defensive starters.

The team released its final injury report of the week on Friday and it shows that linebacker Olivier Vernon and cornerback Eli Apple have been ruled out of the contest.

It’s the third straight game that Vernon has missed with a high ankle sprain he suffered in August and the second he’s missed since head coach Pat Shurmur said he thought Vernon was on the verge of returning to action. Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin will continue to play in his place.

Apple left last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with a groin injury and did not practice at all this week. B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon are likely to see more playing time with Apple on the sideline.