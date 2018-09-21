Hue Jackson doesn’t name Baker Mayfield the starter going forward

AP

Anyone and everyone who witnessed tonight’s game knows that the starting quarterback for the Browns from this point forward is and should be Baker Mayfield.

Everyone except coach Hue Jackson.

Via James Palmer of NFL Media, Jackson said that he needs to “watch the tape” before deciding on his starting quarterback for Week Four in Oakland.

Of course, there may be no decision to make. Tyrod Taylor exited the game on Thursday night with a concussion. If he’s not cleared by next Sunday, it will be Mayfield facing the Raiders and not Khalil Mack.