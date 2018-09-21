Hue Jackson to announce his starting QB next Monday

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 21, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Some people criticized Browns coach Hue Jackson for hedging last night, when asked if rookie Baker Mayfield was going to keep the starting quarterback job after they finally won a game.

And while there’s plenty to criticize a 2-32-1 coach for, not demoting his offseason-long starter while he’s minutes removed from a concussion isn’t one of them.

Though it would surprise anyone if Mayfield doesn’t start against the Raiders next week, Jackson said Friday he wasn’t going to share the news until next week, since players were off today following the win over the Jets.

“Until I’m able to talk to the players will I officially say where I am with that,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Again, it seems apparent this is a good time to pass the torch which was going to be passed anyway. And it may be a moot point, since Tyrod Taylor might not clear the concussion protocol in a week (which is common).

  2. The real question is if Hue wants to get fired.

    If he does, he will revert to Tyrod. That would cause a fan revolt of epic proportions after last night. This is the last thing the Browns as an organization can afford right now as bless their hearts Browns fans have been loyal.

    If nothing else, Maxfield has said and done all the right things since he was drafted. Time to roll with the rook and try to build something you can build on for next season.

  3. Well, Sherlock, your first clue was your own address. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s known for cakes and pastries and has a shop on Mayfield Road, in Cleveland’s Little Italy.

  4. Did any of you watch the post game show where Joe Thomas gushed over Hue Jackson? Joe said he really respect Hue and the team does too.

  6. I love Tyrod Taylor and wish him well, but the best thing that could happen to Hue and the Browns would be an extended, week-long recovery from the protocol. That guarantees an unqualified second start for BM. If/when he shines – we’d be 2-1-1! – the position is his. If he stumbles, it at least legitimizes consideration for a reversion and “plausible deniability” of any “change of plan” at any point.

