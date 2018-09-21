Hue Jackson to announce his starting QB next Monday

Getty Images

Some people criticized Browns coach Hue Jackson for hedging last night, when asked if rookie Baker Mayfield was going to keep the starting quarterback job after they finally won a game.

And while there’s plenty to criticize a 2-32-1 coach for, not demoting his offseason-long starter while he’s minutes removed from a concussion isn’t one of them.

Though it would surprise anyone if Mayfield doesn’t start against the Raiders next week, Jackson said Friday he wasn’t going to share the news until next week, since players were off today following the win over the Jets.

“Until I’m able to talk to the players will I officially say where I am with that,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Again, it seems apparent this is a good time to pass the torch which was going to be passed anyway. And it may be a moot point, since Tyrod Taylor might not clear the concussion protocol in a week (which is common).