Isaiah Crowell ready to accept punishment for his TD celebration

Getty Images

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell scored a pair of touchdowns on Thursday night. And after the second one, he celebrated like he had just gone No. 2.

Specifically, Crowell wiped his rear end with the ball and threw it into the stands, drawing a penalty.

“I didn’t think about the touchdown celebration before the game,” Crowell told reporters after the loss to the Browns, his former team. “It was just the spur of the moment, but I need to control myself. I don’t think it had to do with the stadium I was at, I just feel like it was spur of the moment.”

Was it a message to the team that let him leave in free agency?

“Not really,” he said. “It was just passion and it wasn’t a message towards anybody. You have to play the game with passion and that is the way I play. I did it so I have to accept whatever punishment comes with the celebration.”

The punishment may not come just from the league office, which is certain to fine him. Coach Todd Bowles isn’t happy about it, either.

“That was inexcusable,” Bowles told reporters. “We addressed it and it will never happen again.”

In order words, there will never be a, wait for it, Part 2.